Randa Sedar, 8-year-old From Palestine Is The Youngest Participant in Chess Olympiad

The ongoing Chess Olympiad 2022 features the reigning world champion and members of the Indian chess team, who continue to be the favourites among spectators. However, an eight-year-old is already competing in the tournament.

Palestine’s Randa Sedar, the youngest competitor in the tournament, which features competitors from 185 countries, quickly gained the attention of the media and crowd. Randa is from Hebron province of Palestine who had ‘stole the show’ with the distinction of being the youngest player of this Chess Olympiad.

The 44th Chess Olympiad began at Mamallapuram near Chennai on July 29 and will last 11 rounds through August 9. For Palestine, Randa Sedar, Taqwa Hamouri (1214 ratings), Sara Alhmouri and Eman Sawan are participating in their first Chess Olympiad and are eager to travel to India for the premier tournament.

After winning a silver medal in the Palestine Women’s Chess Championships earlier this year, Randa Sedar, who is ranked second in the world in the Under-6 division, earned a spot on the national team. In the majority of the competitions she had played so far, she was the youngest competitor.

Due to her interest, she is currently in the women’s team of the Palestine team in the Chess Olympiad series. Even though she is only eight years old and is playing the game, her rivals find it difficult to defeat her. Ali Mohammed Fahima of Comoros was her opponent in the second-round competition, and Randa defeated her in just 39 moves to win the game.

According to one of her accompaniers, Randa had learnt the game of chess from her father since the age of five. Her father is reportedly a chess coach, while his elder brother plays chess and a FIDE Master as well.

Meanwhile, Randa is accompanied by a few elder members, who are all teenagers. Arab Under-14 chess champion was the 15-year-old Eman Sawan hailing from Palestine. Another teen on the side, Sara Alhmouri, 16, is on her maiden tour to India.

This young Palestinian women’s team looked enthusiastic and powerful, and Randa, the growing pillar of chess in their nation. The women’s team was applauded for competing in the tournament despite the difficulties they confront in the nation that has been at war with Israel, nonstop.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met and congratulated the young Palestinian chess player Randa Sedar at the venue of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram.

