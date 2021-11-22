Randy Orton Scripts PPV History as RK-Bro Defeat The Usos at 2021 WWE Survivor Series

Ace American wrestler Randy Orton on Monday added yet another feather to his cap by becoming World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) most-experienced pay-per-view fighter. He achieved this feat during Monday night’s Survivor Series event.

On Monday night, reigning Raw Tag Team champion Orton teamed up with his RK-Bro teammate Riddle to take on their SmackDown counterpart Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso of The Usos in a ‘Champions of Champions’ match and in the process became the first-ever wrestler in the history of WWE to participate in 177 PPV fight.

On a historic night, it was only fitting that Orton won the bout for his side as RK-Bro defeated The Usos via pinfall. Orton was in control of the fight since the start as he cut off some early offence by Usos brother with the thumb to the eye. The Usos were, however, able to take the match away from RK-Bro after Riddle was tagged in by Orton. The Usos first pushed him into the corner to isolate him from his partner before giving him some old school beating. Riddle somehow managed to break away from the Usos by hitting Jimmy with a Bro To Sleep before making the hot tag. After getting tagged in, Orton did not waste any more time as he hit both Usos via power slam before finishing the match via pinfall.

Prior to his Tag Team fight with the Bloodline, Orton was tied with former WWE Hall of Famer Kane for the most number of PPV matches at 176. And, ahead of the start of Orton’s match, Kane congratulated the Viper on surpassing his feat. Heaping praises on Orton, the Big Red Machine even went on to call him “one of the best ever."

“Without a doubt, the Viper is already one of the best ever and still at the top of his game," Kane wrote on Twitter.

The Undertaker is placed at the third spot in this elite list with 174 PPV fights under his belt followed by Triple H (173 PPV fights) and John Cena (163 pay per view fights).

