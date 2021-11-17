Randy Orton Set to Break This WWE Pay-Per-View Record at Survivor Series

Ace American wrestler Randy Orton is set to break a major World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) record just by appearing in this year’s Survivor Series episode. On Sunday, when Orton will appear in the upcoming yearly show of the sports entertainment company, he will become WWE’s most experienced wrestler in terms of pay per view matches with 177 fights under his belt. He is currently tied with former WWE Hall of Famer Kane for the most number of pay per view matches at 176. The third spot in the list is reserved by The Undertaker, who has participated in 174 pay per view fights. Triple H is placed at the fourth spot with 173 pay per view fights followed by John Cena (163 pay per view fights).

Orton and his Raw Tag Team Champion teammate Riddle are set to battle against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Tag Team match “champion vs. champion" on Sunday’s Survivor Series. Riddle and Orton’s Tag Team match with the bloodline was made official by WWE ahead of this week’s Monday night’s Raw episode.

Orton is among one of the most accomplished and celebrated wrestlers in the WWE universe and has been with the company for almost two decades now. The 41-year-old fought in his first pay per view event during the Elimination Chamber for the World Heavyweight Championship at 2003 SummerSlam. He has won several titles with the WWE universe in his almost two-decade-long career.

Orton is former Mr Money in the Bank winner, two times Royal Rumble champion and 14 times world champion in WWE. He has won several titles in the tag team contest as well.

He is currently associated with WWE’s Raw brand, where he fights alongside Riddle in Tag Team matches. Riddle and Orton are also popularly known as RK-Bro in the WWE universe. The duo also currently holds the Raw’s Tag Team Championship title.

