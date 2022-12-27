RAW: Check the WWE's The Absolute Best of 2022' Results

This week’s Monday Night Raw did not feature a live or taped show because of the holiday period. WWE fans got a chance to experience the best moments of the year in a special edition on Monday. ‘The Absolute Best of 2022’ kicked off with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford - The Street Profits - recalling the most significant events of the year. They start discussing the memorable incidents of the year, including The Royal Rumble event, the return of Cody Rhodes, Steve Austin’s comeback, Brock Lesnar’s shocking appearance in the SummerSlam, WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and DX, and John Cena and many more.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Monday Night Raw-

The first memorable development of the year featured the SummerSlam match between Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The WWE Universal Championship was retained by Reigns after he had defeated Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at the SummerSlam.

The No Holds Barred match between Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 got featured next. Austin made a superb return to the ring and thrashed Owens to clinch a win.

The WrestleMania highlights of Sami Zayn-Johnny Knoxville fixture was also covered on Monday.

A special video package of Logan Paul signing his WWE contract was also telecast. Logan’s Crown Jewel match against Reigns was featured in the show. However, Logan had not been able to clinch a win in that game.

Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER’s WWE bout at The Castle was included in the elite list too.

In the next locker room segment, Sami Zayn could be seen talking about the year 2022. Zayn said that the year 2022 turned out to be the most remarkable one for him because of The Bloodline.

Drew McIntyre’s return for his match at The Castle was also mentioned in the series of most memorable moments of 2022.

The next segment featured some other notable returns in 2022, including current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Cody Rhodes also made his comeback this year and the 37-year-old American talked about his performance in 2022.

The 2022 highlights on Liv Morgan was also played on Monday.

A special video footage for The Judgment Day was also aired on Monday. Another video of the WWE United States Champion Austin Theory came up next.

The show ended with Corey Graves and Jackie Redmond talking about the remaining high-profile fixtures of the week.

