Re-live India's 4x400m Relay Asian Record at Tokyo Olympics, Watch Video

On August 6 this year, the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team comprising pace quartet Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob set a new Asian Record. However, despite putting on a solid performance, they lost out on a spot in the Tokyo Olympics final by a whisker. The Indian quartet finished fourth in 3:00.25 at the Olympic Stadium, shattering Asia’s previous best record of 3:00.56 established at the 2018 Asian Games in Qatar.

Today, the official Indian account for the Olympic Games by the International Olympics Committee, took to Twitter to recall the iconic moment wherein we saw an Asian Record being set.

“Can never get enough of the historical Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob that set an Asian record at the Tokyo Olympics," the caption read along with the video of the iconic event.

While Poland won at 2:58.55, Jamaica came in second with 2:59.29. With a time of 2:59.37, Belgium came in third. The heat started with Muhammed Anas of India, who was running on the inside lane, performing well to go ahead of the South African and Colombian racers. Noah Nirmal Tom then turned the race over to Arokia Rajiv, who was in fifth place at the moment. The deficit, though, was too great for India’s anchor runner Amoj Jacob, who fell short of making the final despite his best efforts.

The top three from each of the two heats, as well as the next two quickest, advanced to the final. As a result, India finished ninth overall, missing out on the eight-team final. Jacob, who ran the final leg, was the fastest of the four Indian runners, clocking 44.68 seconds as he passed two competitors after the team fell to sixth position when he grabbed the baton from Rajiv (44.84). Anas, understandably, ran the slowest time (45.60) since he had to cover the greatest distance after starting in lane number two.

