The 2022 Formula One season looks a very exciting one on paper. A slew of all-new regulations and a new breed of cars coming into the sport is sure to make the racing calendar a more exciting one this year.

The Formula One season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes will once again fight for the title with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Red Bull Racing led the way in Friday practice sessions, setting a best of 1-min 31.936 seconds in their new RB18 car. However, Red Bull chief Christian Horner believes that Scuderia Ferrari team is the team to beat in Bahrain, despite seeing his driver Max Verstappen top the timing sheets on Friday.

Speaking after Friday’s practice session in Bahrain, the Red Bull team principal was impressed by the new Ferrari F1-75 cars which were consistently quick. Verstappen’s lap time was just ahead of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

“I think Ferrari are very, very quick," Christian Horner told Sky Sports F1.

“You can see that Leclerc today was quick, that Sainz was quick. Whenever they’ve been on track during pre-season, they’ve looked very impressive," he explained.

“I think they could well be the cars to beat tomorrow," he added.

When asked if it would be nice to have another competitor join the battle apart from Mercedes this season. “I don’t really mind who the competitors are; each of the teams are competitors," Horner replied.

“It’s great to see Ferrari back being competitive. They’ve been a giant that’s been quiet the last couple of years, and they were always going to get it together," he added when asked if their focus will be on keeping Ferrari behind them in Saturday’s qualifying session.

He said that Ferrari have come out with a great car. But Horner was also encouraged by the performance of Red Bull, and said, “I’m just delighted with our guys, after the intensity of last year, that we’ve managed to hit the track running with a decent package we can develop and evolve through the season."

While the early signs suggest that Red Bull and Ferrari will be battling for pole positions, unless Mercedes showcase some extra pace to make the competition lively.

