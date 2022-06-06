Red Bull Driver Max Verstappen Could Consider Leaving After Contract Period

Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen has been seasoned into an experienced driver despite his young age of 24 years.

The Dutch driver claimed the championship in dramatic fashion last year in the ultimate race of the tournament in which he pipped seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to take home the title.

The driver who joined Torro Rosso at the tender age of 17, is under contract with Red Bull till the 2028 season, post which the star has mentioned that he might have to weigh in on and evaluate his options.

Verstappen was quoted as saying “I haven’t made up my mind what I will do after 2028. I might stop."

He expressed his desire to compete in different events such as endurance racing.

“I want to do other types of races — endurance racing, for example. Maybe I will have had enough of travelling all the time. Maybe I will want an easier life and just do the races I like".

But, then again, he said nothing was concrete yet and he still needs to consider his options at the end of his current contractual period with Red Bull Racing.

“Whenever an opportunity comes to win a championship, you want to take it. If I’m in a fight in 2028 it may be stupid to suddenly stop. It’s difficult to know."

The Red Bull racer currently leads the driver’s standings with 125 points. this season was followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with 116 points.

Leclerc and his team Ferrari started off the season brilliantly, but, have dropped some crucial points in the eventual races, with the pit stop confusion that cost Leclerc his pole position and eventually the title at the Ferrari racer’s home town race.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez clinched the title at the Monaco GP with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finishing the race second, ahead of third-placed Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been having a very difficult season as they try to remedy issues with their machine such as porpoising. His Mercedes teammate George Russell though is the only racer to have finished all the races of the season yet in the top 5.

