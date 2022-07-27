Reliance Industries Partners With IOA for Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday announced a long-term partnership that aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future. Under this partnership, RIL and IOA will also establish the first-ever India House at Paris Olympics 2024.

As IOA’s Principal Partner, RIL will support Indian athletes in major multi-sport events including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Olympics Games. In addition, the Olympic hospitality houses are a games tradition, and India’s first Olympic House at Paris 2024 Olympics will be a historic milestone. Establishing this home away from home and showcasing India to the world at the pinnacle event of world sport is yet another example of RIL’s commitment to the Olympic movement.

Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, IOC Member and Director, Reliance Industries Ltd, said, “It is our dream to see India take centre stage in the global sporting arena. Our partnership with the IOA reinforces Reliance Foundation’s deep commitment to supporting and empowering young athletes across the country with world-class infrastructure and opportunities. We are also very excited to host the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. It will be a great opportunity to showcase India’s immense talent, potential, and aspiration to the world!"

IOA Secretary General, Mr. Rajeev Mehta: “I thank Reliance Industries and Mrs. Nita Ambani for this partnership with the Indian Olympic Association and for their continued support over the years in supporting Indian sports and inspiring the next generation of children to join the Olympic movement. It will be a momentous occasion to have an India house at Paris 2024. This is a giant step in reiterating India’s commitment to the Olympic Movement."

In the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, India will also be hosting the 140th prestigious IOC Session in June 2023 at the state-of-the-art Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The IOC Session, which coincides with the 75th year of Independence, will highlight the role of sport in India and celebrate the contribution of India to the Olympic Movement. In May 2022, India’s first ‘Olympic Values Education Programme’ (OVEP) was launched in Odisha, which combines the twin powers of education and sport in instilling the core values of Olympism. The OVEP is a practical set of resources designed by the IOC to introduce young people to the Olympic values of excellence, respect, and friendship. The programme aims to disseminate this values-based curriculum to help children become active, healthy, and responsible citizens.

