Republic Day 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat and Vandana Kataria Honoured with Padma Shri

Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat and Vandana Kataria have been honoured with Padma Shri on the eve of 2022 Republic Day. Sumit Antil, Shankarnarayana Menon, Faisal Ali Dar, Avani Lekhara, Brahmanand Sankhwalkar join the trio to be conferred with the Padma Shri, as Double gold medallist Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia got honoured with the Padma Bhushan.

Earlier in the day, Subedar Neeraj Chopra was awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Tuesday for his distinguished service. Neeraj created history last year by winning India’s first athletics gold medal in Olympics.

Chopra, a Subedar with the 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, had produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw finals at Tokyo Olympics in August 2021 to win the gold medal.

The Indian Army on Tuesday released a “list of Army personnel awarded for their gallantry and distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day 2022".

