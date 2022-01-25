Republic Day 2022: Para-Athlete Legend Devendra Jhajharia Honoured with Padma Bhushan, India's 3rd Highest Civilian Honour

Star para-athlete Devendra Jhajharia was on Tuesday named for the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in the country.

Jhajharia is India’s most successful individual athlete in Olympics or Paralympics having bagged three medals — two gold medals and a silver. He was named among 17 recipients for the Padma Bhushan award. Forty-year-old Jhajharia’s two gold medals came at Paralympic Games, 2004 Athens and more recently in Rio 2016. He also won a silver in the F46 event at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

Women’s hockey player Vandana Kataria, former India football captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, Faisal Ali Dar, a martial arts coach from Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir and another martial arts exponent, the 93-year-old Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil an expert in Kerala’s traditional kalarippayattu, received the Padma Shri awards.

Olympic gold-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among the eight sportspersons named for Padma Shri award.

Chopra, the 24-year-old javelin thrower, made history in the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold in a track and field event in Games’ history. He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

With India reaping a bumper harvest at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021, para-sportspersons got the maximum awards among sportspersons with Pramod Bhagat, gold in SL3 category in para-badminton, Sumit Antil, who rewrote the World Record five times on his way to gold in javelin throw F64, and para-shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a gold in women’s 10m air rifle standing and bronze women’s 50m air rifle standing, at Tokyo.

Also getting the honour was 93-year-old Kalaripayattu (indigenous martial art form) legend Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil, former international martial arts champion Faisal Ali Dar, 67-year-old former Indian football team captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar and 29-year-old women’s hockey player Vandana Kataria.

The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function in Rashtrapati Bhawan around March-April every year. No sportsperson got the Padma Vibhushan, the highest among the national awards, while no cricketer could make it to this year’s list.

