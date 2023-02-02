Ric Flair Opens Up On WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's Relationship

There have been endless speculations about WWE star Liv Morgan’s romantic life. Morgan had dated former WWE superstar Enzo Amore for almost two years. However, their relationship ended after Amore was accused of cheating on Morgan. Well, now there seems to be a new update on Morgan’s love life. WWE Hall of famer Ric Flair recently put an end to speculations by making a big claim about Morgan’s romantic relationship. Flair, while speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, apparently confirmed that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion is married to Bo Dallas. In February 2021, rumours were rife that Morgan was dating Dallas but things later died down.

“I was so happy to see Bray [Wyatt]. I just saw Barry’s sister the other day, Mike’s wife. And Mike was there at the 30th anniversary [of RAW]. Mike Rotunda, Barry [Windham]’s brother-in-law. So, he [Barry] is recovering. He is here in Tampa… He is out what they call The Compound. That would be the Bray Wyatt/Mike Rotunda compound. Bo has got a bunch of property out there. Bo is with Liv Morgan now. I think, are they married? I don’t know. Yeah, and I saw JoJo, Bray’s wife. Yeah, they’re a very happy family," Ric Flair said.

Bo Dallas signed a WWE contract in 2008. Later, Dallas made his WWE debut in 2014. And Dallas kicked off his stint on a sublime note with an impressive winning streak. In 2018, Bo Dallas, along with Curtis Axel, claimed the Raw Tag Team Championship title. The 32-year-old American professional wrestler was ultimately released from WWE in April 2021.

Liv Morgan currently features on SmackDown. Morgan has been an active participant since 2014. Morgan had recently put up a terrific show at the latest edition of the Royal Rumble. Morgan came out in the high-profile fixture at number two and she survived for more than an hour. The 28-year-old’s brilliance came to an end after she was eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

It is now being reported that Liv Morgan and some other WWE superstars will be filming episodes of the popular television game show Wheel of Fortune. The first episode of the show is slated to air on March 27.

