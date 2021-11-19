Ric Flair Slams Becky Lynch after She Called Him 'Sad'

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on Thursday said that he is “disappointed" with the reigning RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Flair’s remark came after the new WWE RAW promo came out. The promo was recorded to further build up the feud between Lynch and Ric’s daughter Charlotte Flair as the two are set to take on each other in Sunday’s Survivor Series.

In the promo, Lynch trashed Charlotte and also took a dig at Ric, saying that he is jealous of her. The 34-year-old Irish wrestler also addressed Ric Flair’s response, saying that she thought it was “really sad." She even claimed that she wanted to fire back at the WWE legend on social media for his remark but decided to delete her tweet later.

“Look, I saw that tweet. The one you’re referring to, the one I’m referring to," Lynch said before adding that she wanted to retaliate by writing a befitting reply on the microblogging site, which would have been “quite biting" but decided against it.

Advertisement

Lynch’s attack on Ric Flair did not stop there as she went on to mock him by saying that “This legend, a 16 World Champion Ric Flair, is now jealous of me." She even claimed that she is fine with Flair using her to get a “clout" and “promote" himself.

It must be mentioned that the conflict between Ric Flair and Lynch started after the former WWE star targeted Lynch on social media before her much talked about match with his daughter at Survivor Series.

Responding to Lynch’s remark, Flair also reminded her via a tweet how he sold his trademark ‘the Man’ to WWE to make her famous. He even claimed that he got nothing by selling his trademark while it allowed Lynch to make millions of dollars.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.