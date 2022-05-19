Richard Gasquet Stuns Daniil Medvedev at the Geneva Open to Join Elite List

French tennis player Richard Gasquet achieved a huge milestone as he scripted a terrific 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over the No. 2-ranked Daniil Medvedev at the Geneva Open on Tuesday. Gasquet became just the 10th active man to record 35 or more career wins over top 10 players. With this win the 35-year-old joined an elite list comprising of players like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic currently occupies the top spot in the list with a whopping 232 wins in his kitty. Roger Federer sits at second spot in the list with 224 victories. Defending Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal (181 wins) presently finds himself at third position in the list. United Kingdom-born tennis player Andy Murray is placed on fourth spot in the elite list.

Murray, with 104 wins to his name, is followed by Stanislas Wawrinka (58 wins), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (45 wins), Alexander Zverev (41 wins), Kei Nishikori (40 wins), Feliciano Lopez (39 wins).

Notably, it was also Gasquet’s 10th career win over a Top 5 player (and the second-best win of his career by ranking). Previously, in 2005, Gasquet had defeated Federer in the quarterfinal of Monte Carlo Masters.

GASQUET’S 10 CAREER WINS OVER TOP 5 PLAYERS:

No. 1 Roger Federer (2005 Monte Carlo quarterfinal)

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev (2022 Geneva 2nd Round)

No. 3 Andy Roddick (2007 Wimbledon quarterfinal)

No. 3 Novak Djokovic (2007 ATP Finals RR)

No. 3 Roger Federer (2011 Rome 3rd Round)

No. 4 Andy Murray (2012 Rome 3rd Round)

No. 4 David Ferrer (2013 US Open quarterfinal)

No. 4 David Ferrer (2013 Beijing quarterfinal)

No. 4 Stanislas Wawrinka (2015 Wimbledon quarterfinal)

No. 5 David Ferrer (2008 Canada 3rd Round)

Gasquet has won 15 singles titles on the ATP Tour so far. His best performance in the Grand Slam singles was qualifying for the semifinal of the 2007 and 2015 Wimbledon and the semifinal of the 2013 US Open.

Gasquet’s win over Medvededv helped the French tennis player to qualify for the quarterfinal of the Geneva Open. In the next stage, Gasquet will be facing Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak. Earlier, in the round of 16, Majchrzak secured a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win against Italy’s Marco Cecchinato.

