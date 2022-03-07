Rigved Burguje Bags Golden Double; Prajwal, Jinendra Sangave Sparkle at National Supercross

Rigved Burguje of TVS Racing dominated the proceedings spearheading a successful TVS romp with a golden double in the feature event while young Jinendra Sangave and upcoming Prajwal, too, bagged a brace in the MRF National Supercross Bike Racing event which attracted a crowd of over 30,000 at the Budhapara Outdoor Stadium here on Sunday under floodlights.

Ably organised by Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association (CGMSA) to promote tourism and adventure, the tiny state rose to the occasion and hosted a glittering gala as the cream of Supercross talent from all over the country descended on the State capital. The Chief Minister of Chhattisgrah, Bhupesh Baghel, who arrived on a motorcycle, into the packed stadium to a standing ovation, to inaugurate the mega event and, Supercross was back with a bang after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Astride a TVS RTR 300, the 21-year Burguje, took the hole shot in both the motos and withstood immense pressure from veteran CD Jinnan of Thrussur to bag the feature event with 40 points. The under-16 and 2016 Foreign Open champion, who graduated to the top class, won the first moto comfortably to lead the TVS campaign.

TVS Racing also bagged the prestigious Indian Experts class with Imran Pasha of Mysuru beating teammate and former National champion R Nataraj. Arun (Hassan) took the bronze to make it an all-Karnataka affair. Jinendra Sangave, 12, from Kolhapur displayed his wares with superb bike control to not only win both the Junior SX1 but punched about his weight, getting a podium in the Foreign Open SX2 class.

Bengaluru’s Prajval V, son of former bike champion TK Viswanath, got his golden double in the SX2, the Foreign Open class. Meanwhile, Akshat Hupale of Pune, making his debut in a major event, also claimed two gold in the Junior SX2 while Arun from Hassan, Banteiling (Shillong) and Kamendra Saho (Raipur) won their classes.

Russian Freestyle Motocross experts and stunt riders thrilled the spectators with amazing acrobatics and super stunts jumping over 50 feet in the sky.

Secretary, Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association, Umesh Bansi said: “It is the endeavour of CGMSA to promote motorsports and, Supercross with freestyle jumps fitted the bill. Thanks to the support from the government, the event became a roaring success promoting tourism and adventure. We thank the Chief Minister, Tourism Department, MRF and all the riders and teams as Raipur establishes itself in the motorsports map of India."

“Indian motorsports has not seen an event of this magnitude. It was meticulously organised and we are having Supercross in an outdoor stadium after many years. The huge crowds and the enormous support from the government, made it a huge success," Shyam Kothari, a past legend The 7-time National champion is the brain behind the Supercross championships in India.

Provisional Results:

Class 1 – SX Foreign Open Class (2 motos): 1. Rigved Burguje (TVS Racing, Pune) 40 points; 2. CD Jinnan (TVS Racing, Thrissur) 34; 3. Prajwal V (Privateer, Bengaluru) 28.

Class 2 - Novice Group C (1 Moto): 1. Banteilang Jerwa (TVS Racing, Shillong) 20; 2. Sachin D (TVS Racing, Bengaluru) 17; 3. Anthony L (Pvt. Shillong) 15.

Class 3 - Junior SX2 (2 motos): 1. Akshat Hupale (Pune) 40; 2. Dev Agastya (Bengaluru) 28; 2. Yash Shinde (Pune) 28; 2. Aleena Shaikh (Bengaluru) 28 (All 3 tied on 28points).

Class 4 - Local Class Group B: 1. Kamendra Saho 20; 2. Premnath Yadav 17; Praveen Yadav 15 (All Raipur).

Class 5 - INDIAN EXPERTS Class C (1 moto): 1. Imran Pasha (TVS Racing, Mysore) 20; 2. R Nataraj (TVS Racing, Bengaluru) 17; 3. Arun (Hassan) 15.

Class 6 - Private Experts Group C (1 moto): 1. Arun (Hassan) 20; 2. Jayden WN (Shillong) 17; 3. Darren DK (Shillong) 15.

Class 7 - SX2 FOREIGN OPEN Class Group A (2 motos): 1. Prajwal V (Bengaluru) 40; 2. Jinendra Sangave (Kolhapur) 32; 3. Jatin Jain (Nagpur) 28.

Class 8 - Junior SX1 (2 Motos): 1. Jinendra Sangave (Pvt. Kolhapur) 40; 2. Jayden WN (Pvt. Shillong) 34; 3. Mangal Patidar (Indore) 28.

