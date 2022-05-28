Rising Badminton Star Unnati Hooda Set to Rock Khelo India Youth Games

Rohtak in Haryana is known more for physical, contact sports like wrestling, hockey, basketball and volleyball- sports in which the district has done very well over the years.

However, a budding shuttler is hoping to put badminton on the list of medals for Haryana at the Khelo India Youth Games set to start in a few days.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Unnati Hooda, who recently burst onto the badminton horizon, has given the city a different star with her smashes, drop shots, crisp returns, and slick netplay.

Come June 3, this Class X pass out from DBG Senior Secondary Public School, Rohtak will be one of the names to watch out for at the Khelo India Youth Games. She has set her eyes on the gold already.

Advertisement

Though the baby of the contingent, Unnati, 15, has turned out to be a threat to many established stars too, recently getting the better of even Saina Nehwal at the India Open.

Later, Nehwal had words of praise for the youngster, saying she was a champion in the making. This was after she won the Odisha Open too in January, becoming the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 event.

Unnati learned the game at the Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak, famous for producing top wrestlers including Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik.

But her father Upkar was always passionate about badminton and wanted his daughter to take up the sport, which she did and made him proud.

“It was beyond my expectations. She is good in both sports and studies, and I wanted her to excel in badminton," Upkar, who quit his teaching job to concentrate on his daughter’s career in badminton, was quoted as saying by the organisers of the Khelo India Youth Games on Saturday.

Advertisement

She was a member of the women’s team for Uber Cup 2022 at Bangkok, which incidentally was her first trip abroad as part of the India team. In the last six months, Unnati has lifted her standard through sheer hard work and was excited to rub shoulders with her idol PV Sindhu.

“It was exciting playing alongside Sindhu, something every budding player dreams of," Unnati gushed. “I follow all her (Sindhu) matches. I like her determination and her discipline. And to win two Olympic medals is no ordinary feat," she added.

Advertisement

“We are happy to have her (Unnati) for the Youth Games, I am sure she will be an inspiration for everyone out there," said the badminton games manager Sunita Singh of KIYG, commenting on Unnati’s participation at these games.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.