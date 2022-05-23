Road to UFC Opening Round Bouts Announced

SINGAPORE – UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organisation, has announced the bouts for ROAD TO UFC, the most significant opportunity for Asia’s top MMA prospects to make it to the world stage. The opening round will take place across two days, June 9 and June 10, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium ahead of UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA on June 12, UFC’s first Pay-Per-View event in Southeast Asia.

ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance" tournament that gives top MMA prospects from Asia a pathway to a UFC contract. Eight mixed martial arts athletes will compete in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. The opening round is divided into four episodes, each of which includes four tournament bouts and one additional non-tournament bout. These non-tournament bouts are included for promising prospects whose divisions might not have been included in ROAD TO UFC.

Here are the athletes from India and their opponents:

Lightweight

Ailiya Muratbek (CN) vs Pawan Maan Singh (IN)

Pawan Maan: Former SFL champion, good ground game and a knockout artist with a mean right uppercut.

Ailiya Muratbek: Former BFFC champion, well-rounded with powerful striking.

Anshul Jubli (IN) vs Sho Patrick Usami (JP)

Anshul Jubli: Undefeated, well-rounded with very good grappling and technical stand up.

Sho Patrick Usami: Former boxing champion, karate base with very good striking.

Here is the schedule of the episodes and bouts:

ROAD TO UFC Episode 1, June 9 2022

Featherweight, Yi Zha (CN) vs Keisuke Sasu (JP)

Lightweight, Balajin (CN) vs WonBin Ki (KR)

Bantamweight, Maimaiti Tuohati (CN) vs Toshiomi Kazama (JP)

Flyweight, SeungGuk Choi (KR) vs Rama Supandhi (ID)

Non-tournament Light Heavyweight, Zhang Mingyang (CN) vs Tuco Tokkos (UK)

ROAD TO UFC Episode 2, June 9

Bantamweight, MinWoo Kim vs Xiao Long (CN)

Featherweight, JunYoung Hong (KR) vs Koyomi Matsushima (JP)

Flyweight, Qiu Lun (CN) vs Wallen Del Rosario (PH)

Lightweight, Ailiya Muratbek (CN) vs Pawan Maan Singh (IN)

Non-tournament Flyweight, Shaun Etchell (AU) vs Takeru Uchida (JP)

ROAD TO UFC Episode 3, June 10

Featherweight, JeongYeong Lee (KR) vs Xie Bin (CN)

Flyweight, Yuma Horiuchi (JP) vs Top Kiwram (TH)

Lightweight, Anshul Jubli (IN) vs Sho Patrick Usami (JP)

Bantamweight, Rinya Nakamura (JP) vs Gugun Gusman (ID)

Non-tournament Women’s Strawweight, YeDam Seo (KR) vs Josefine Knuttson (SE)

ROAD TO UFC Episode 4, June 10

Bantamweight, Shohei Nose (JP) vs Wulijiburen (CN)

Lightweight, Asikerbai Jinensibieke (CN) vs Kyung Pyo Kim (KR)

Featherweight, Lu Kai (CN) vs Angga Hans (ID)

Flyweight, HyunSung Park (KR) vs Jeremia Siregar (ID)

Non-tournament Welterweight, John Adajar (PH) vs HanSeul Kim (KR)

All bouts are live and are subject to changes.

