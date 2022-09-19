Roger Federer Doubtful to Participate in Laver Cup 2022 - His Farewell Tournament

Tennis star Roger Federer’s participation in his farewell tournament - the Laver Cup 2022 lies in doubts as his physical trainer claimed that a last-minute call will be taken over his involvement in the tournament slated to begin from September 23.

The Swiss maestro, though touched down London on Monday (September 19) at the O2 Arena where he is set to unite with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for Team Europe but his recent battles with injuries has put a question mark to his participation yet again.

The 41-year old tennis star stunned the sports world on Thursday when he announced that he will be drawing curtains to his 24-year-long trophy-laden career after playing Laver Cup as his final competitive tournament.

The tennis world is eager to see Federer for the one last time on the court in the O2 arena. But, his trainer mentioned that Federer has been facing discomfort in his knee during recent training sessions, which has put a huge question mark over his fitness ahead of the three-day team event.

Pierre Paganini, Federer’s fitness, and conditioning trainer, told the Swiss-German newspaper Blick, “He will probably decide that at the last moment. He is trained to have as much information as possible about whether it’s a good idea or not."

According to the format of the Laver Cup, each team is allowed to send at least four of the six players to take part in the doubles rubber while all the players must take the court at least once for the singles matches.

All matches are played in a best-of-three format, with a 10-point tiebreaker if the match goes to the deciding third set. Every match features two sets, with a deciding ten-point tie-break contested if it is one set all. So, in this case Federer would to participate in the single rubber.

However, Severin Luthi, Federer’s another coach told the same publication that the tennis legend plans to play at least a singles or a doubles match for Team Europe.

“His aim is to play something - whether it’s singles or doubles we’ll have to see, but his aim is still to play at the Laver Cup - definitely. We have three hours in the morning. Trained and in the afternoon another two hours of training, I want to do my job well there," said Luthi.

Well, the decision to participate or not to will depend on his fitness. But, in case if he will have to sit out for the tournament then Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up from Italy will join the team as he has been named as the alternate player by the Europe team.

