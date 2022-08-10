Roger Federer Fulfils A 'Pinky Promise' Made Five Years Back to A 6-Year Old | WATCH

Tennis great Roger Federer fulfilled a promise made to his young fan, five years ago. The Swiss player’s gesture for the little boy is now going viral.

The 11-year old boy named Izyan Ahmed (nicknamed as Zizou) was head to toe in happiness when he saw the legendary tennis star Federer in front of him on the tennis court.

Zizou was called to Zurich for a training program, but he had no idea to what was about to come for him. Behind the training program, there was the “Pinky Promise" made to Zizou by Federer, five years ago.

In 2017, during an event, Zizou - then six-year old asked Federer, “Can you please continue to play for eight, nine years so that I can play you when I go pro?"

“Yes!" exclaimed Federer. Ahmad again asked, “Is that a promise?"

“Pinky promise," said the legend with a smile.

Five years later, the Swiss star called the little boy and his coach to Zurich. They were made to sit at a table where the little boy was surprised that the man at the restaurant knew his name. Further, the restaurant staff member told Zizou that a lady told wants to meet him as she is a big fan of him.

The woman arrived and revealed she was wearing a t-shirt with Zizou’s face on it. The lady posed for a selfie with him and then Zizou hears a group of children chanting his name.

It was a huge surprise for the boy, who had no idea of Federer watching his every move.

The staff members then took Zizou to the clay court and revealed the biggest surprise of the day: “All the young people watching you playing finally against a worthy opponent. Here is your surprise."

Just then, Zizou gets the best surprise of his life as the tennis star walks in. The little fan is seen surprised and speechless. Federer and Zizou then played a few knocks with a bunch of youngsters holding placards that read “Zizou".

The legend was also seen passing complements to the little one during the match.

After their friendly play, both were seen relishing pasta but without revealing the scores. The video then ends with a group picture of Federer sitting with all his little fans.

*The event was organised in partnership with Italian food company Barilla and the video was also shared by them on their Youtube channel.*

