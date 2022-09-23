Roger Federer's Quick Table Tennis Warm Up Before Laver Cup Needs Your Attention

Roger Federer will bring down the curtains on his stellar tennis career at the Laver Cup. The Swiss maestro will play his last match in professional tennis when he will team up with longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on September 23. On the eve of his swansong from tennis, Federer posted a delightful video on Twitter. In the video, the 41-year-old can be seen playing table tennis with Diego Schwartzman. Federer’s tweet has gone viral with netizens praising the tennis ace on being so calm and composed on the eve of his final bow. For the caption, the tennis legend wrote, “Just a quick warmup before the gala".

Millions of Federer fans will be glued to their TV sets as their hero steps out on court for one last dance. The Swiss legend will be joined by the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray as he brings an end to his illustrious career at the O2 Arena in London.

It is worth noting that Federer and Nadal will team up for Team Europe against the Team World doubles pairing of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on September 23.

Coming back to the video now that has clocked more than 5 millions view so far.

A person wrote, “Wow. Even TT is such a treat to watch you play. Those wrist and hand movements! Just unmatchable."

Another added, “Can we always have you this active on twitter ? And can these videos never stop pls ? How about a career in TT Rog ? There are so many options, just in whatever way, stay with us like this forever"

The 20-time Grand Slam champion announced last Thursday he would be retiring from competitive tennis after a final appearance at the Laver Cup in London this week.

Along with the pictures of his heartwarming retirement note, the Swiss legend said, “To my tennis family and beyond."

