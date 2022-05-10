Roman Reigns Hints at Hollywood Cross Over

Roman Reigns has become the centrepiece of the WWE Brand. In fact, the programming of WWE has been built around him in the last few years. It isn’t surprising as he is at the peak of his career. At Wrestlemania 38, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in front of over 75,000 fans to register the biggest victory of his career.

Last Sunday, Roman Reigns won the six-man tag team match for The Bloodline at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event. Reigns played a key role in the victory as he nailed Drew McIntyre with a Rock Bottom through a table and then speared Riddle minutes later.

It can be said that Reigns has reached the pinnacle of the sport and there isn’t anything left for him to achieve. Now, it looks like Reigns is seeking new challenges for himself.

Recently, Roman Reigns has hinted that he will soon be leaving WWE. He is all set to follow the career trajectory of Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson and move to Hollywood.

During a show in Trenton, New Jersey, Roman Reigns appeared to be saying goodbye to his fans. Reigns said, “I’ve been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. I’m starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again. If that’s the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support."

Interestingly, even WWE president Nick Khan has indicated that Roman Reigns is being groomed for a bigger role in Hollywood “We think he is certainly up there. We have big plans to help him cross over, which we think will be great for him and certainly great to do with him," Khan said during a recent appearance on The Town podcast.

Fans of Roman Reigns will certainly hope that he continues for a few more years at WWE.

