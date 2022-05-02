Roman Reigns Teases Dream Match Against The Rock After Beating Drew McIntyre

The stars seem to be aligning for a dream match between Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson.

The Rock had recently teased about a match with Roman Reigns during an episode of NBC’s sitcom, Young Rock. The teaser had a child actor playing a young Roman Reigns trying to wrestle the 1996 version of The Rock. The Rock declined, saying a blockbuster match like that could only happen at WrestleMania.

Now Roman Reigns has also dropped a hint related to the possible dream match between him and Dwayne Johnson.

Recently, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in London and Paris as part of WWE’s latest European tour.

Post-match in London, Reigns addressed the crowd inside the O2 Arena after the show and mentioned his famous cousin. After the crowd egged him on, Reigns said, “The Rock can get it too." It is worth noting that Reigns has been asked several times about a dream match with The Rock in interviews, but he has often sidestepped the question.

After beating Drew McIntyre at the grandest stage of them all, it looks like ‘The Tribal Chief’ is not satisfied and wants to face more challenges.

And there isn’t any challenge more significant than a match against the iconic Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock has a glorious legacy at the WWE, and he has cemented himself as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. His dynamic personality allowed him to transcend the sport and become a pop-culture icon. Consequently, Dwayne has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Therefore, a match between him and the formidable Roman Reigns is a dream for every WWE fan. Fans are certainly hoping that The Rock will make an enthralling comeback at the WWE for one last dance.

