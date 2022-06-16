Ronda Rousey May Return to UFC Only for a Bout with This Star

Ronda Rousey who has retired from UFC said that the only name that could bring her back was the women’s MMA poster girl Gina Carano. The former UFC bantamweight champion was interviewed on The Kurt Angle Show, where she was asked if she would ever fight again and, if so, who would be her opponent. Rousey instantly hinted at a much-awaited dream bout that could never materialize in the past.

During the interview, Rousey said, “There’s only one person I would come back for, I’ve said it a million times, it’s not like it’s something new but for Gina (Gina Carano). She’s the reason why I got into fighting; she’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility. I will always be forever grateful."

Prior to mentioning Gina Carano as her only preferred bout, Rousey stated unequivocally that she would never fight again. The 35-year-old hasn’t competed in an MMA fixture since her humiliating first-round loss to Amanda Nunes at the UFC 207 in December 2016. After suffering back-to-back defeats, she ended her career and pursued professional wrestling after signing with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Currently one of the WWE’s best performers, Rousey is the SmackDown Women’s Champion. She has also won a Royal Rumble match and headlined WrestleMania XXXV alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

The WWE wrestler’s pro wrestling success came on the back of a historic run in the UFC. At UFC 157, Rousey and reigning Bellator champion Liz Carmouche fought in the first women’s bout in the UFC’s history. She went on to defend her bantamweight championship six times in a row.

Gina Carano was one of the first female MMA stars who has a major fan base. During the 2006-09 period she competed in major competitions like Strikeforce and EliteXC, where she compiled a 7–1 record. Carano was often known as the ‘face of women’s MMA’. She turned her fighting fame into a lucrative Hollywood career and retired from all forms of professional fighting.

“It’s a respect thing, it’s not like I’m coming to get you.’ It’s just like, ‘Hey if you ever wanna pull that card out, it’s there.’ I love her. Thank you Gina for everything you’ve done," Rousey said.

If Carano decides to accept Rousey’s offer, it might turn out to be a mouth-watering bout as Rousey is willing to fight her under any conditions.

