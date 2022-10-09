Rookie on F1 Grid | Once It’s Done Testing Fan Patience, FIA Must Simplify to Survive

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport worldwide and has gained a massive following in recent years even in countries that don’t get to roll out the red carpet for racing; India being one of those countries and this author being one of those followers. This column is my attempt to connect with other new fans of the sport and share with them my journey of exploring this fast, furious, and yes, at times, frustrating, sport.

Advertisement

At 11:11:11, car number 11 crossed the chequered flag at the chaotic Singapore Grand Prix as Sergio Perez notched up his second win of the season. Red Bull teammate and championship leader Max Verstappen was forced to put off his inevitable second title until Japan. Perez’s symphony of Stranger Things would have been sweeter had he not been handed a five-second penalty for not staying within 10 car lengths of the safety car.

But Team Perez knew this was coming and pulled away from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the death laps to be in the clear when the penalty dropped. And it dropped – two hours after Perez crossed the finish line.

So first we waited an hour for the Singapore GP to start because the FIA decided the conditions were too wet to have a race – food for thought when 10 teams lug around something called wet tyres to 24 circuits next year – and then we waited two more hours after the race ended to know whether the driver who won the race had actually won the race. That’s a solid five-hour commitment the FIA is demanding from fans, many of whom have been pumped into the sport by something they stumbled onto on Netflix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Surely Perez’s penalty could have been decided during the race; especially since he got away light according to F1 experts. The King of the Streets was investigated for two instances of the same offence and got different penalties for both – a five-second time penalty and a reprimand. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto believes this should have been two five-second penalties, a la Antonio Giovinazzi three years prior at the same venue for driving too close to a crane behind the safety car. With 7.595 seconds on Leclerc, the five-second penalty meant Perez kept the crown, but a 10-second penalty would have been devastating for the Mexican driver.

Former driver and commentator Christian Danner thinks the FIA was quite lenient with its decision and Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle believes Perez has been very lucky indeed. “Presumably he was able to convince the stewards that on cold tyres and tricky conditions, and with the ebbing and flowing of the safety car and F1 car speeds, it was all acceptable," wrote Brundle in his post-race column.

Advertisement

Whether Perez managed to convince race control of the tricky conditions remains open for debate since the FIA statement itself says the stewards didn’t believe that to be the case, before immediately agreeing that it could be the case.

For many new followers of the sport, and even some old ones who care to admit, these post-fact delays and decisions add up to Confusion Central; the perfect sequel to guess-the grid Monza GP and tense foreshadowing of Civil War: The Cost Cap Edition.

For me as a new fan, Monza qualifying was an eye-opener on how difficult it could be to become a ‘natural’ fan of Formula One, that threshold we all seek to cross shortly after diving head first into a sport or fictional universe late(r) in life. But I took heart in the fact that even those who earn their living from the sport were stumped.

Nine of the 20 drivers took grid drops at Italian GP and the powers that be took their own sweet time to do the math, quite ironic for a sport that worships speed and is armed to the teeth with technology that crunches data in a flash. After three hours of waiting, the FIA issued a ‘final’ starting grid, only to replace it with a provisional one 10 minutes later.

“I think it’s P7. Unless I’m stupid. But I think it’s P7," Verstappen told reporters when asked about where he would start after qualifying second with a five place penalty. McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo admitted to some confusion when he spoke to his race engineer after the top 10 shootout.

The most emphatic and honest in reflecting fan agony was Brundle. In his post-Monza column for Sky Sports F1, Brundle reflected: “With seven cars choosing to, or mostly forced to, take penalties for new power unit components and other misdemeanours for the second time in three races, the grid didn’t remotely represent the qualifying order."

“This is an unacceptable situation, because when the fans turn up trackside or switch on their TV sets to watch qualifying, they should reasonably expect that they’re watching the race grid being formed. Instead, we waited for several hours for the tortuous and complex process of how penalties were applied."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff agreed that the system was creaky but said heavy punishments for exceeding the engine allocation, often for strategic reasons, were needed. Yes, Toto, engine penalties are needed, but do they have to be necessarily grid penalties three hours after qualifying?

Following the mess, a number of alternatives to post-qualifying grid penalties have been proposed — from a computer programme to instantly work out penalties to deducting championship and constructors’ points instead to simply standardising penalties for engine component and gearbox changes to time penalty at the first pit stop of the race.

The Monza mess didn’t end at qualifying. Just when fans made their peace with the starting grid, came the safety car throwback to the Abu Dhabi GP, the gift that keeps giving. Only this time, the rules were followed to the letter and the race ended under safety car after Riccardio pulled up with six laps remaining.

Most drivers pitted for fresh tires in anticipation of a restart but the race remained under safety car conditions to the end. “That is the rule that it should be, right? So only one time, in the history of the sport, that they haven’t done the rule," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

And that one time is notoriously etched in history as the moment Hamilton lost out on record-breaking eighth championship and Verstappen won his first title because race director Michael Masi decided the championship could not be decided under yellow and cleared the track for one final lap of racing.

But as it turns out following the rules doesn’t make you popular either as it means a slow, sappy end to a race instead of the high-speed spectacle it’s supposed to be. Ferrari and Red Bull were not happy at how FIA handled the final laps at Monza while Mercedes was all in for a change in regulations “if you want to have a big bang show and two laps of racing and mayhem".

To be fair, safety car bungles are not totally on the FIA. Torn between sport and spectacle, it is the teams reportedly that haven’t been able to agree on a solution since Abu Dhabi last year.

What is on the FIA though is the 10-month gap between the 2021 championship being decided and the release of an audit on how much teams spent to compete in that championship and whether they stayed under the budget cap of $145 million.

The findings were supposed to have been released last October 5 but will now, hopefully, be made public on October 10, a day after Max Verstappen could seal his second championship. Besides the hijinks of Abu Dhabi and the subsequent firing of Michael Masi, an alleged cost cap breach is another asterisk hanging over the Dutchman’s maiden title from last year.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has angrily hit back at what he called “fictitious claims" that the team had gone above its budget, while Toto Wolff and Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto have formed an unlikely alliance to demand action if rules were broken. Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin team too is rumoured to have breached the cap, but is nowhere near facing the same levels of scrutiny as Red Bull.

The budget cap was introduced to make for a more level playing field in F1 and reduce the spending might of powerhouses like Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. The crux of the debate could now boil down to what constitutes a “minor" breach, especially if the extra bucks, as Ferrari and Mercedes have argued, helped develop a championship-winning car.

Mercedes in fact has made it an emotive issue with Wolff saying the team had to let go of talented people to stay within budget and Hamilton contending the outcome of the championship would have changed had Mercedes matched Red Bull’s upgrades.

The chances of Max Verstappen being stripped of his maiden title for Red Bull’s alleged overspending are minimal – as were the chances of the 2022 championship leader losing pole in Japan after a dangerous near-miss with McLaren’s Lando Norris. But by further delaying its cost cap report and verdict until after Suzuka, Formula One is helping fan divisive and dangerous theories sponsored by the ‘stan’ culture injected by the DTS, an inevitable side-effect of an otherwise brilliant marketing move.

It’s hard to believe that a multi-billion dollar behemoth like the FIA could not come up with mechanisms to audit team spendings within a more realistic time-frame. And even now is in no hurry to do so, to the frustration of many.

Many contrasted FIA’s slow pace of investigation to the swift and heavy fine imposed by NASCAR on Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Kevin Harvick for alleged modifications, though that’s a debatable comparison given NASCAR’s recent propensity to yield on appeals.

Every sport has moments that force fans back to the rule-book or depend on the wisdom of the governing body; the Duckworth-Lewis method in cricket comes to mind. But the frequency of these moments seems higher in F1 and I fear it will increase with 24 races next year.

FIA and Formula One must do better by fans, especially new ones who might not stick with the sport if it’s in constant flux of post-race penalties and arbitrary application of rules. The sport is already exclusionary enough, operating on aerodynamic principles and in lands out of the grasp and reach of mere mortals, not to mention time zones that demand passionate commitment.

Part of the allure of Formula One for new fans is bragging rights of being able to understand and follow this niche, luxurious sport. It’s not just Captain America who likes to “understood that reference".

It’s not much fun for fans if the F1 experience turns into a continuous flip-flop of learning and unlearning, especially if they are expected to buy those overpriced tickets. That’s an unfair expectation to have of fans, old and new. After all, not every fan turns into a columnist, right?

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here