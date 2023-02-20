Home » News » Sports » Rotterdam Open: Daniil Medvedev Downs Jannik Sinner to Clinch Title

Rotterdam Open: Daniil Medvedev Downs Jannik Sinner to Clinch Title

Medvedev defeated the Italian despite dropping the first as he claimed a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win in the indoor hard-court final

Associated Press

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 00:22 IST

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Russia's Daniil Medvedev plays a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during the men's final tennis match of the ABN AMRO tournament at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev plays a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during the men's final tennis match of the ABN AMRO tournament at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Sixth-seeded Daniil Medvedev rallied past Jannik Sinner at the Rotterdam Open on Sunday to win his 16th title.

Medvedev prevailed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the indoor hard-court final against the Italian, who was looking for back-to-back titles following his victory at Montpellier, France.

Medvedev converted five of 12 break points and limited his unforced errors to 17, compared to Sinner’s 30.

The 27-year-old Russian improved his record against Sinner to 6-0.

Medvedev will return to the top 10 next week, moving up to the No. 9 spot in the ATP rankings.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

February 20, 2023
February 20, 2023
