Russia Offers Help to India in Organising Olympic Games

With the hosting rights for the Olympics in the years 2024, 2028, and 2032 awarded to Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane respectively, India has expressed interest in bringing the 2036 edition of the athletic spectacle to the sub-continental shores.

Narinder Batra, President of the India Olympic Association (IOA), presented a multi-city bid for the events centred around the city of Ahmedabad as its focal point.

And a couple of months ago, Gujarat’s advocate general informed the court the preparations to put together a bid for the 2036 event were ongoing and that the Olympic committee will visit the country for evaluations in the year 2025.

As world nations and sporting federations continue to shun Russia from sporting events for the ongoing war in Ukraine, the country has offered to extend a helping hand to India’s attempt at hosting the prestigious quadrennial event if the International Olympic Committee backs it.

Advertisement

Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian Women's Team Storms Into Final

Despite no concrete move being made yet, India has persistently expressed its intention and interest in bringing the ultimate sporting spectacle home.

Oleg Matytsin, Sports Minister of Russia, leading the nation’s delegation to the convention against doping in professional sports taking place in New Delhi, mentioned that they were happy that India has shown interest and that specialists from the nation will be more than glad to aid with the organisation of the world’s biggest sporting meet.

“If such a dream as hosting the Olympic Games comes true, then this will be another criterion for the stable development of the country," said Matytsin.

Advertisement

“We are always open to interaction and ready to share our experience of hosting the Olympic Games, and we have done this many times, so if a decision is made, then Russian specialists will be happy to help in organising the Olympic Games in India," Matytsin was quoted as saying.

Matytsin also proposed a friendly football game between the Russian and Indian teams if the sub-continental nation was interested in the same.

The Russian minister of sports met with Mr Anurag Thakur, the minister of sports and youth affairs, and discussed possible areas of cooperation and exchange of expertise.

Advertisement

The committee to select the host city is to determine the best possible location for the event between 2025 and 2029 and is headed by former Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

Advertisement

Russia also showed interest in hosting the 2036 edition, but, was cast out following their invasion of Ukraine.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was reportedly in talks with the IOC to bring the Olympics back to the UK with other nations such as Turkey (Istanbul), Qatar (Doha), Indonesia (Jakarta) and Egypt (Cairo) also showing interest.

A potential joint bid from Germany (Berlin) and Israel (Tel Aviv) also seems to be on the cards.

This will be India’s third attempt to bring the quadrennial event home after having submitted unsuccessful bids to host the 2024 edition and the 2032 edition.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.