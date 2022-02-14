Russia Wants Full and Impartial Investigation into Kamila Valieva Doping Case

The Russian Olympic Committee on Monday said it was important to conduct a full and impartial investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case that has rocked the Beijing Games.

Sport’s highest court on Monday cleared the 15-year-old Valieva to compete in her next Olympic event, but the teenager’s doping charge remained unresolved.

No Olympic medal ceremony if Kamila Valieva in top 3: IOC

There will be no medal ceremony for the women’s singles figure skating at the Beijing Olympics if Russia’s Kamila Valieva finishes in the top three, the IOC said on Monday.

There will also be no ceremony for the team event, won by Russia last week with 15-year-old Valieva playing a starring role.

The International Olympic Committee made the announcement after the Court of Arbitration for Sport said earlier Monday that the teenager could continue competing at the Games despite testing positive in December for a banned substance.

The Russian is favourite to win the singles event when it starts on Tuesday, but she has not been cleared of doping and could still face punishment at a later date.

“The IOC has to follow the rule of law and will therefore have to allow her to compete in the women’s single skating competition," the IOC said in a statement.

“In the interest of fairness to all athletes… it would not be appropriate to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," the IOC added, noting Valieva’s failed doping test.

“Should Ms Valieva finish amongst the top three competitors in the women’s single skating competition, no flower ceremony and no medal ceremony will take place during the Olympic Winter Games."

