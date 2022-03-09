Russian Athlete Ivan Kuliak Proud to Wear War Symbol Next to Ukrainian Counterpart

Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak, who wore the war symbol at the Gymnasts World Cup in evident support to his country’s military offensive in Ukraine, said he was proud of his gesture and would do it all over again.

The governing body – International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said it was shocked by Kuliak’s behaviour and was investigating the incident. As of March 7, 2022, all Russian or Belarusian athletes are banned from competing in any international event under their countries’ flag or have their national anthem being played.

Ivan Kuliak will also be facing an indefinite ban due to the controversial gesture.

While speaking to a Russian news outlet in an interview, Kuliak said he would do it again given a chance to show his stance. The Russian gymnast was seen displaying the ‘Z’ symbol on his chest during the medal ceremony. Kuliak came third alongside runner-up Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan, and Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia who claimed victory.

“If there was a second chance and I would again have to choose whether to go out with the letter Z on my chest or not, I would do exactly the same," Kuliak told Russian news outlet RT, as reported by Indy100.

In his defence, Kuliak said he researched the symbol ‘Z’ and realised that it stands for victory and peace. He added that as an athlete he would always fight for victory and play for peace. He has been heavily criticised by the governing body and other athletes for wearing this symbol in apparent support of the invasion.

The FIG has banned all Russia and Belarus participation in any international event, to show support towards Ukraine and the condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the eastern European country. However, players from Russia and Belarus have been allowed to compete as neutral athletes.

In addition to this, Russia is also facing various economic and trade sanctions from countries around the world due to which the Russian currency Ruble has steeply dropped in value making Russia’s economy highly volatile. Stock markets around the world are plummeting due to the current geopolitical situation.

