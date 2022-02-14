Russian Skater Kamila Valieva Cleared to Continue at Beijing Winter Olympics: CAS

AFP
Updated: February 14, 2022, 11:43 IST
Russian teenage figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva was on Monday cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test.
CAS said it had rejected appeals by the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union to have her suspension reinstated.
first published: February 14, 2022, 11:43 IST