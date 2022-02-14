Home » News » Sports » Russian Skater Kamila Valieva Cleared to Continue at Beijing Winter Olympics: CAS

Kamila Valievahas been cleared to compete by CAS (AP)
Kamila Valieva was on Monday cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics

AFP
Updated: February 14, 2022, 11:43 IST

Russian teenage figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva was on Monday cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test.

CAS said it had rejected appeals by the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union to have her suspension reinstated.

>More to come…

