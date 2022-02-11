Russian Skater Kamila Valieva Tested Positive for Banned Substance, Confirm Olympic Testers

Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Beijing Olympics before being cleared by her country, but the IOC will appeal against that decision, the Games’ testers said Friday. The case will be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport before February 15, when 15-year-old Valieva is scheduled to take part in the individual event at the Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said in a statement. The information explains why the medals ceremony for the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympics, in which Valieva led the Russian team to gold this week, has not taken place.

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a metabolic agent that is prescribed for the treatment of angina and vertigo, but is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.

The ITA said Valieva submitted a sample during the Russian championships on December 25 but the positive test was not confirmed by an internationally-accredited laboratory until February 8.

Valieva was provisionally suspended by the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA), which would have ruled her out of the Olympics, but the teenager successfully challenged that decision and the ban was lifted on February 9.

She had already taken part in the team competition and became the first woman in history to produce a quadruple jump in Olympic competition to help Russia win.

Now the IOC says it will challenge the decision to lift her suspension.

“Under the World Anti-Doping Code, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Skating Union (ISU), RUSADA and the IOC have a right to appeal the decision to lift the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The IOC will exercise its right to appeal," the ITA said in a statement.

Valieva, who is at the centre of a reported doping scandal, trained briefly Friday even as doubt surrounded her participation at the Games. The 15-year-old, who led Russia to team gold earlier this week, tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Games, Russian media had reported.

The positive test could cost Russia the team gold and also threatens Valieva’s participation in the individual event that starts on Tuesday.

Wearing a dark green top, Valieva practised only briefly on the ice in the Chinese capital on Friday and tried out a couple of jumps before ending her session, an AFP photographer at the scene said.

Russian athletes are competing in the Beijing Games as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) after the country was banned because of a massive state-sponsored doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The sample in question was obtained before Valieva won the European championship last month, Russia’s RBC newspaper reported late Wednesday.

The drug detected is trimetazidine, a metabolic agent that is prescribed for the treatment of angina and vertigo, according to Kommersant newspaper.

Trimetazidine is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.

The reports said the test result was the reason that the team medals ceremony was removed from its scheduled slot on Tuesday.

Valieva produced the first quadruple jump ever by a woman in Olympic competition as the Russians won the gold medal in the team competition with the United States taking silver and Japan bronze, but the ceremony did not take place as planned.

The Russian figure skating federation says that Valieva has not been suspended and International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said on Thursday that an “active legal case" was under way concerning the medal ceremony and so he could not comment on the reports.

