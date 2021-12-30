Russian Tennis Star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tests Positive for Covid-19

Russian tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has become the latest tennis player to test positive for the virus. The 30-year-old tested positive upon landing in Australia.

The Tokyo 2020 mixed doubles gold medallist took to Twitter to announce this news and said that she is in isolation. “Hi everyone. Unfortunately, I have some bad news. I have arrived in Australia on Tuesday and have tested positive for Covid-19", she wrote on Twitter.

“I was fully vaccinated and was preparing for the start of the season in Dubai. But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time. Right now I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors," she added.

“Now it’s important to take care of yourself and the health of others. I’ll be back on court when it is safe for everyone. Take care of yourself," she further wrote.

Last season, players had to isolate for 14 days if they tested positive or came in close contact with a covid patient, but this year Pavlyuchenko will remain in isolation until she receives a negative result.

A few days back, men’s world No. 14 Denis Shapovalov tested positive upon arrival in Australia and may miss the ATP Cup, which starts on January 1, 2021.

On Wednesday, men’s world number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of the ATP Cup, raising serious doubts about his Australian Open participation.

