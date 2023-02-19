Home » News » Sports » Ryan Crouser Breaks Shot Put World Record at Idaho

Ryan Crouser Breaks Shot Put World Record at Idaho

The 30-year-old American’s effort of 23.38 metres in the first round of competition at the Simplot Games beat both the outdoor record of 23.37m he set in 2021 at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene and the indoor mark of 22.82m he achieved earlier that year

Advertisement

Reuters

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 15:39 IST

Idaho, USA

Ryan Crouser (Twitter)
Ryan Crouser (Twitter)

Double Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke his own shot put world record when he threw for 23.38 metres while competing during an indoor event in Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday, according to World Athletics.

ALSO READ| Asian Badminton Championships Medal Shows India Can Definitely Win Sudirman Cup, Says Vimal Kumar

The 30-year-old American’s effort in the first round of competition at the Simplot Games beat both the outdoor record of 23.37m he set in 2021 at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene and the indoor mark of 22.82m he achieved earlier that year.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The reigning world champion has now surpassed the 23m mark in seven competitions during his career, a barrier that only three other athletes have ever bettered, according to a report on the World Athletics website.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 19, 2023, 15:39 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 15:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks