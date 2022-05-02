Ryback Takes Aim at Vince McMahon and His Parents in a Series of Abusive Tweets

Ryback Allen Reeves is in the news again for the wrong reasons. The former WWE star has directed a series of abusive tweets toward his former boss, Vince McMahon. Ryback even made a foul-mother statement about Vince’s mother.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Wrestling news reported in detail about the disparaging tweets of Ryback. Via a foul-mouthed tirade, Ryback appeared to be criticizing the recent decision of WWE to purge 10 wrestlers from their NXT brand.

Ryback took to Twitter to make a distasteful statement about Vince’s mother, who passed away at the age of 101 earlier this year. Ryback also took aim at McMahon’s stepfather and tweeted, “@VinceMcMahon like most promoters has an insatiable urge to have control. He had no control watching his mom get beat up as a child, which is a horrendous thing for a kid to witness, as their wh*re mom tries to make ends meet. Vince has failed to evolve. F*ck you old man."

Advertisement

In another tweet, Ryback wrote: “It’s so crazy how many people are ok with a psycho billionaire toying with innocent people’s lives and w**ring out a human circus but can’t stand the actual truth of that man’s psychological weakness.48 Laws of Power. Your clock is ticking old man. You take nothing with you."

It is worth noting that Ryback joined WWE in 2010. Ryback initially enjoyed great success as he defeated many WWE superstars on Raw until he broke his ankle and was out of action for over a year.

After his successful return to WWE in 2012, he was defeated in an important match by WWE Champion CM Punk.

Advertisement

Ryback then went on to win the Intercontinental Championship in 2015 before being dropped by WWE after a year. Ever since his departure from WWE, he has been critical of the WWE management and its chairman Vince McMahon.

Many WWE fans criticized Ryback for his hateful tirade against McMahon.

@OUCC4ST tweeted, “It’s not too late to apologize, and state you went over the line. It would be mighty big guy of you."

Advertisement

@WonderWilson18 tweeted, “I’m sorry but Ryback making fun of Vince’s mom suffering from an abusive husband is one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.