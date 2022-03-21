Sachin Tendulkar, PM Modi Hail Lakshya Sen's Spirited Fight in All England Final Loss

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed shuttler Lakshya Sen, who finished as the silver medallist at the All England Badminton Championships on Sunday after falling to a straight games loss to world No.1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

Sen was praised for putting up a spirited fight in his 10-21, 15-21 loss to Axelsen. Following Prakash Padukone (1983) and Pullela Gopichand (2000) gold medal in men’s singles at All England, India’s agonising wait for another gold at the Championship continued.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to praise Sen and said failure was nothing but a chance to learn and wished him the best for his future.

“There are no failures in life. You either win or you learn. I am sure you’ve learnt so much from this amazing experience, @lakshya_sen . Wish you the very best for upcoming tournaments. #AllEngland2022," Tendulkar wrote.

PM Modi expressed confidence that Sen would keep scaling new heights of success.

“Proud of you @lakshya_sen! You’ve shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

“I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Sen for his “wonderful performance".

“You are second to none, @lakshya_sen. You have won a billion hearts. Congratulations for a wonderful performance. You have done India proud! My best wishes for your future endeavours," Gandhi tweeted.

Sen had become only the fifth Indian after Prakash Nath (1947), Prakash Padukone (1980, 1981), Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Saina Nehwal (2015) to reach the final of the prestigious tournament after outwitting defending champion Lee Zii Jia in a gruelling semifinal.

