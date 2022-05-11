Home » News » Sports » SAI Grants Rs 1 Crore to AAI to Conduct Para Asian Archery Championship

Indian Archery representative photo
The grant can be utilized for boarding, lodging, transportation, rent of playfields, cost of the equipment, prize money, hosting and competition sanction fee, and event insurance among others

Sports Desk| News18.com
Updated: May 11, 2022, 13:21 IST

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has granted Rs 1 crore to the Archery Association of India (AAI) as a Financial Grant-in-Aid for conducting the Asian Para Archery Championship in Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex, from 31" May till 6th June 2022.

The grant, which would be non-recurring in nature, can be utilized for boarding, lodging, transportation, rent of playfields, cost of the equipment, prize money, hosting and competition sanction fee, and event insurance among others.

More to follow…

first published: May 11, 2022, 13:21 IST