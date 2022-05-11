SAI Grants Rs 1 Crore to AAI to Conduct Para Asian Archery Championship

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has granted Rs 1 crore to the Archery Association of India (AAI) as a Financial Grant-in-Aid for conducting the Asian Para Archery Championship in Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex, from 31" May till 6th June 2022.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The grant, which would be non-recurring in nature, can be utilized for boarding, lodging, transportation, rent of playfields, cost of the equipment, prize money, hosting and competition sanction fee, and event insurance among others.

More to follow…

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.