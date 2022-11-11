Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik Going To Be 'Officially Divorced', Confirms Close Friend

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are going to be officially divorced, confirmed couple’s close friend. Amidst rising rumours about the couple’s strained relationship, one of their close friends revealed that Sania and Shoaib have already decided to part ways and only the paperwork formalities are left.

As reported by Zee News Hindi, the close friend stated that the couple will be divorced soon as the two are already separated. Another confirmation on their divorce has been given by a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department. According to the reports by InsideSport, the member said, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated."

Sania is currently in Dubai while Malik is in Pakistan, working for A Sports during the T20 World Cup 2022 as an expert. Off late, Sania recently uploaded some posts that highlighted that something is not right between the two. Recently she had uploaded a picture on Instagram which read, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah".

It is also to be noted that Sania had posted a cryptic post a few days back as well wherein she shared a picture with her son along with a caption saying, “The moments that get me through the hardest days."

Sania and Shoaib got married in April 2010 in a starry wedding and during that time, their wedding created a huge controversy due to their marriage linking the two nations (India and Pakistan). The couple now have a four-year-old son Izhann and both Sania and Shoaib were last seen together, celebrating their son’s birthday.

Shoaib had shared the birthday pictures but Sania did not. However, the caption of the images shared by the cricketer was a bit strange, as he wrote,

“When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us.

We may be not together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second.

May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik

Baba & Mama love you 💕"

The reason behind the divorce hasn’t been known yet and also the couple hasn’t made any official statement yet as to why they landed on separating ways after 12 years.

