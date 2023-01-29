Sania Mirza on Sunday replied to her husband Shoaib Malik’s heartfelt tweet, after the Indian tennis ace reached the final of the Australian Open 2023, in her last-ever Grand Slam.

Sania paired up with Rohan Bopanna, and reached the summit clash at the Rod Laver Arena, before finishing second best to Brazil’s Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

Mirza returned to her home in Dubai from Australia, where she was given a surprise party upon her arrival, and she also replied to Shoaib Malik’s heartfelt tweet for her.

It is the first time since Shoaib and Sania’s divorce rumours emerged, that the Indian tennis star has responded directly to her husband. Shoaib had also wished his wife on her birthday, but she chose not to reply to his post.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Australian Open 2023: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova Defend Women’s Doubles Title

Earlier, the Pakistani cricketer penned a heartfelt note, calling his wife an ‘inspiration’, congratulating her on a glittering career.

“You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career," Shoaib tweeted on January 27 after the Australian Open mixed doubles final.

Sania meanwhile replied with a simple, “Thank you" and smile emoji.

Advertisement

Later, the 36-year-old took to Instagram and shared a video of her friends who had gathered at her house to give her a pleasant surprise upon her return to Dubai.

ALSO READ| Rohan Boppanna’s Epic Reply After a Fan Calls His Wife ‘Most Beautiful Woman’

As Sania opened the door, she was greeted with a loud cheer, as her friends called her ‘champion’. Her son Izhaan was also seen accompanying her mother in the moving post.

Advertisement

“When you come home to this and realize you have the best friends and family in the world My Dubai Fam Thank you guys. Ps : For a change I was actually surprised," she wrote.

Mirza had earlier announced that the Australian Open 2023 will be her last ever Grand Slam before retirement, however, she will participate in the WTA Dubai Championship which will take place later in February.

Read all the Latest Sports News here