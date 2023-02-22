Thank You Sania Mirza, Twitter Salutes after Indian Tennis Legend Retires

Sania Mirza ended her magnificent 20-year-long career with a defeat in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old India legend lost in straight sets along with American partner Madison Keys in women’s doubles tie. The pair went 4-6 0-6 down to Russian pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in one hour long battle.

Here are some of the reactions to Sania Mirza’s last match:

A mother to 4-year-old boy Izhaan, Mirza, who had turned pro back in 2003, ended her glorious career with six Grand Slam trophies.

(With inputs from Agencies)

