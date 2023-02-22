Home » News » Sports » Thank You Sania Mirza, Twitter Salutes after Indian Tennis Legend Retires

Thank You Sania Mirza, Twitter Salutes after Indian Tennis Legend Retires

Social media hailed Sania Mirza after the Indian tennis legend bowed out of international tennis

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 10:08 IST

Dubai

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza (Image: Twitter/@MirzaSania)
Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza (Image: Twitter/@MirzaSania)

Sania Mirza ended her magnificent 20-year-long career with a defeat in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old India legend lost in straight sets along with American partner Madison Keys in women’s doubles tie. The pair went 4-6 0-6 down to Russian pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in one hour long battle.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza Foresees Testing Times for Indian Women’s Tennis After Swansong

Here are some of the reactions to Sania Mirza’s last match:

A mother to 4-year-old boy Izhaan, Mirza, who had turned pro back in 2003, ended her glorious career with six Grand Slam trophies.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: February 22, 2023, 10:06 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 10:08 IST
