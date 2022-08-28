WATCH: Sania Mirza Shows-off Her 'Moves' at the Gym

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza tickled some ribs with an update on her social media account in which the six-time Grand Slam winner posted a video montage with the captions ‘When someone says show me your moves.’ The video montage shows her demonstrating her fitness routines at the gymnasium which include weight training, shuttle running, and up and overs.

The short video is set to the background music of a famous Bollywood track that has been doing the rounds recently and starts off with the Hyderabadi tennis ace’s rendition of a dance move. The initial portion of the video is captioned ‘I can’t dance but I can…’ as the video cuts to the gym where Mirza is a regular.

And in the following portion of the viral video, we witness the 34-year-old going through her fitness routine as she demonstrates her active lifestyle which has been a crucial aspect of her longevity in such a demanding sport as tennis.

And towards the end of the video, we get to see a smiling Mirza as the caption reads ‘I can do this.’.

Mirza has cultivated a massive fan following on social media with her witty posts and quirky captions as she offers those who adore her a look into her life beyond the confines of the tennis courts.

Mirza was scheduled to participate in the US Open slated to start on the 29th of August but had to pull out a couple of days ahead of the commencement of the tournament at Flushing Meadows due to an elbow injury.

Mirza was set to call time on her illustrious career at the end of the year, with the Grand Slam in America being her swansong.

But, she announced that her retirement plans might be altered because of the latest development in her fitness.

Another key absentee at the US Open is Serbian star, Novak Djokovic. The 21-time Grand Slam winner, will not be making the trip to the USA due to his unvaccinated status against COVID.

Djokovic has been vocal about his stance against taking the shot and has also stated that he’d even forego participation at events if it comes to it.

