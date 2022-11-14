Sanjeet Budhwar to Face Kyrgyzstan's Atabek Abdimitalipov in MFN 10; Tiger Shroff Will Attend The Event in Dubai

The stage is set for another exciting and action-packed edition of Matrix Fight Night as India’s biggest MMA promotion is set to held its 10th show at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai, the UAE on November 18th. MFN 10, which is sanctioned by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA), India’s Largest and Oldest Governing body for Mixed Martial Arts, and the Global Authority for Mixed Martial Arts Federations (GAMMAF), will be introducing the titles in the promotion for the first time.

In the main event of the night, India’s very own Sanjeet Budhwar will face off against Kyrgyzstan’s Atabek Abdimitalipov in the main event for the Featherweight title. Puja Tomar will face off against Bi Dieu Nguyen from the USA in the Strawweight Title fight, while Angad Bisht will get a chance to become the MFN Flyweight Champion when he faces off against Egypt’s Mohamad Gamal. Dhruv ‘Psycho’ Chaudhary will return to MFN as he will face off against Pakistan’s Uloomi Karim for the Bantamweight title.

To add to the spectacle, Bollywood superstar and MFN Founder Tiger Shroff is set to attend the show in Dubai. Ahead of the show, Mr. Tiger sent a special message for all the MFN fans in a short promo.

“Guys, watch out now as we fight for the titles at MFN 10. See you all in Dubai on November 18th. Catch all action live on Disney+Hotstar," Tiger Shroff said.

MFN 10 will be streaming live on Disney+Hotstar at 2000 hrs IST (1830 hrs Dubai time).

Watch Tiger Shroff promo on Disney+Hotstar:

https://www.hotstar.com/in/sports/mixedmartialarts/matrix-fight-night-10-promo/1260122173

DETAILS OF MFN 10:

MFN 10 will take place at Palazzo Versace, Dubai, UAE on November 18th, 2022.

About Matrix Fight Night

Since its inception in 2019, Matrix Fight Night has become synonymous with mixed-martial arts in India over the past three years. A pet-project of Ayesha Shroff and family, along with Alan Fenandes India’s Pioneer MMA Fighter.MFN has already witnessed global MMA stars, along with talented Indian fighters competing across multiple weight categories. The professional MMA competition has given Indian fighters a platform to showcase their talents against some of the best opponents from around the world.

