Sarjubala Devi Wins Debut Fight in Professional Circuit, Beats Tanznian Boxer by Unanimous Decision

Indian pugilist Sarjubala Devi made an impressive debut in professional boxing with a solid victory against Lulu Kayage of Tanzania here on Saturday.

The Indian won by unanimous decision.

If there were any worries about how Sarjubala would handle the leap into the unknown, they were soon banished as she pummelled her Tanzanian opponent all through the six rounds of this super flyweight contest.

The Manipuri fighter, a former youth world champion (2011) and silver medallist in the 2014 world championships, looked in her element from the outset. She landed her punches swiftly while getting in and out of Kayag’s range comfortably.

It looked like a one-sided bout and although Kayage had and experience of 16 Pro fights prior to this, she had no answer to the speed, guile and movement displayed by Sarjubala.

“Sarjubala Devi was made for professional boxing, she will be a world champion in the next two years," said Kamal Mujtaba, her Manager and promoter of Gassroot Boxing Promotions, the promoters of the show in Dubai.

“She hasn’t tired even a bit despite having fought a 6 rounder. She will be ready to go for a full 12 rounder very soon," he added.

This fight as well as six earlier fights featuring Indian and Pakistani boxers featured on the under-card of Guillermo Rigondeaux versus Vincent Astrolabio fight for the WBC International Bantam title in Dubai.

Earlier, on the same card, Mizoram boxer NT Lalbiakkima knocked out his Pakistani opponent Fida Muhammed in the second round. NT was just too strong and clearly far superior to the Pakistani boxer.

In 2018, NT had created a ripple by defeating World No.1 and Olympic gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov in Kazakhstan in an amateur competition. This was NT’s fourth victory in Pro Boxing and he remains undefeated.

The card also featured current WBC India top ranked boxers Faizan Anwar (welterweight) and Lalrinsanga Tlau (super featherweight) who won their fights with ease and continued their unbeaten run in pro boxing.

Full Fight Results:

Sarjubala Devi (IND) Defeated Lulu Kayage (TAN) by Unanimous Decision after 6 Rounds

Lalrinsanga Tlau (IND) defeated Muhammad Sikandar Abbasi (PAK) by Unanimous Decision after 6 Rounds

Faizan Anwar (IND) defeated Yameen Khan (PAK) by Technical Knockout in 1st Round

NT Lalbiakkima (IND) defeated Fida Muhammad (PAK) by Knockout in 2nd Round

Laldingliana (IND) defeated Muhammad Ammar Khan (PAK) by Unanimous Decision after 4 Rounds

Rebaldo Singh (IND) defeated Mukhtiar Ahmad Kakkar (PAK) by Unanimous Decision after 4 Rounds.

