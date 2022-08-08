CWG 2022 Men's Doubles Badminton Gold Medal Match Live Score: Satwik Sairaj-Chirag Shetty up against Home Favourites Ben Lane-Sean Vendy

They face a tough challenge in England’s Ben and Sean who will also get support from the home crowd in the NEC Badminton Show Court.

Earlier, Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty produced a dominant show in Men’s Doubles semifinals against Malaysia’s Peng Soon Chan and Kian Meng Tan to seal a place in the final. The star Indian duo were too good for the Malaysian pair to assure at least a silver for themselves in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Satwik and Chirag started the match on a dominant note and didn’t give any chance to the Malaysian shuttlers in the first game and claimed it 21-6. While Peng and Kian tried to fight back in the second game but it wasn’t enough as they lost it that too by 15-21.

When will Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match be played?

Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match will be played on 8th August, 2022 (Monday).

Where will Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match be played?

Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match will be played in Birmingham.

What time will Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match start?

Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal will start at 03:00 pm IST.

How can I watch Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match LIVE?

The Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Men’s Doubles badminton gold medal match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the Sony Liv app. You can also follow News18 Sports for live updates.

