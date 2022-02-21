Savita Named Captain of the 22-member Women's Hockey Team for FIH Pro League Matches Against Spain

Hockey India on Monday named 22-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team who will represent the country in the upcoming FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League matches at home in Bhubaneswar, Odisha against Spain. The matches will be held over the weekend on 26th and 27th February 2022.

The team will be led by ace goalkeeper Savita and Vice Captained by Deep Grace Ekka. The Indian team will see a new face in promising young forward Sangita Kumari from Jharkhand who has made her impression during her stint with the Junior India side.

Apart from the 22-member squad five players — Rashmita Minz, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sonika, Mariana Kujur and Aishwarya Rajesh Chauvan — have been named as standbys for the double-header.

Talking about the team selection, Janneke Schopman, the Chief Coach of Indian Women’s Hockey Team said, “We are excited to kick off our home Pro League games vs Spain. We had two good training weeks after our return from Oman and I believe the selected 22 players will be ready to show what they can against Spain. When you have a strong pool of players, team selection always becomes difficult but I am happy to see that the new players are improving a lot and showing a lot of promise."

She further added, “Spain is a strong opponent, they have consistently performed at a high level only narrowly missing out on the Semi Finals in Tokyo and clinching the Bronze medal in the last World Cup. They are very skilful and play from a tight defence, so we are looking to use our own speed and skills and strong defence to compete well against them."

>Indian Women’s Squad

>Goalkeepers: Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Rajani Etimarpu

>Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary

>Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Namita Toppo

>Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Rajwinder Kaur

>Standbys: Rashmita Minz, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sonika, Mariana Kujur, Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan

