Sebastian Vettel Scores Brace in Star-studded Charity Football Game

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel showed remarkable football skills at a recent charity match. The Aston Martin driver showcased that he is as nimble with his feet as he is behind the wheel of an F1car. Vettel took part in the ‘Champions for Charity’ game in Frankfurt on August 25 and scored twice.

In the charity match, Mick Schumacher-led team locked horns against NBA icon Dirk Nowitzki’s team. While Mick Schumacher’s team was representing the Keep Fighting Foundation, Dirk Nowitzki played for his own charity. The Champions for Charity event has been going on for quite a few years now. The match honors Mick’s legendary father Michael Schumacher. The celebrated driver is still recovering from the severe head injury that he suffered during a skiing accident in 2013.

Despite Mick Schumacher’s team winning the match, Sebastian Vettel stole the show with his on-field brilliance. The first of Vettel’s two goals is going viral on social media. One fan page of the German driver tweeted the video of Vettel’s goal.

In the video, Vettel can be seen dodging the last defender of the Nowitzki All-Star team. Vettel then unleashes a cleverly disguised shot and outfoxes both the goalkeeper and defender. Netizens are marvelling at the video of Vettel finding the back of the net in an impressive fashion.

This year’s ‘Champions for Charity’ match featured some of the best German athletes like Mats Hummels, Kevin Trapp, Lukas Podolski and Sami Khedira.

However, it was the former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel who impressed the most with his football ability. Several netizens have even wondered if Sebastian Vettel can play in the Bundesliga.

It is worth mentioning that Vettel recently announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the season.

The German made his debut with BMW Sauber in the 2007 United States Grand Prix. Vettel went on to win all four championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. The legendary driver is third on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners with 53 victories.

