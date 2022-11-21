Sebastian Vettel Signs Off in Style With Celebratory Donuts at The Yas Marina Circuit

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel brought down the curtains on his phenomenal Formula One career at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 20. The German driver finished 10th to record a points-scoring finish in the last race of his career.

Vettel’s intense and emotional swansong was encapsulated by his tyre-smoking donuts. Vettel signed off in style by performing the celebratory donuts at the Yas Marina Circuit. Formula One has shared the heartwarming video of Vettel’s donuts on Twitter. The post has gone viral with over 480,000 views on Twitter.

Netizens have loved F1’s touching tweet and the post has been flooded with comments from Vettel’s fans and well-wishers. Many die-hard Vettel fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment section and professed their love for the talismanic driver.

One fan wrote, “Four world championships 53 grand Prix victories, 57 pole positions, 122 podium finishes and 299 race wins. What a legacy to leave behind. An absolute legend of our sport and one of the most entertaining drivers to watch. Danke Seb."

Another fan paid tribute to Vettel and tweeted, “Thank you. Sebastian Vettel. You are a hero, world champion, inspiration. Danke."

Vettel raced his heart out and engaged in a thrilling battle Alpine’s Esteban Ocon over several laps. However, the 35-year-old couldn’t finish higher than the 10th spot due to a one-stop strategy. While the German would have wanted a podium finish in his last race, he can still be proud of what he has achieved in his glorious career.

Vettel made his debut with BMW Sauber in the 2007 United States Grand Prix. The charismatic driver then went on to win four world championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. The legendary driver is third on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners with 53 victories.

The prolific Max Verstappen finished at the top of the podium as he claimed a record-extending 15th win this year. The two-time world champion put in a sublime performance for Red Bull as Sebastian Vettel headed into retirement.

