Seeds Have It Easy in AITA Champions Series-7 U-18 Event

Fancied players had easy first-round outings in the rain-marred All-India Tennis Association’s (AITA) Champions Series-7 U-18 Championship that began at the Fortune Sports Academy courts here on Monday.

With steady rain disrupting the proceedings, top-seed Kavyansh Srivastava of Uttar Pradesh eased past Eashwar SP of Karnataka 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals in the Boys category. Joining him was second seed Aditya Anirudh of Pondicherry, who defeated Himanshu Shekar of Karnataka 6-2, 6-0 in some of the matches that got completed on Monday.

In the Girls’ category, seventh seed Hridyeshi Pai of Karnataka breezed past Andhra Pradesh’s Devaki Santosh Kumar 6-1, 6-0 and was the only seed to complete her first-round match, the organisers informed in a release on Monday.

>Results (1st Round) (Pre-fix denotes seeds, all from Karnataka unless mentioned):

Boys’ U-18 singles (Completed matches): 1-Kavyansh Srivastava (UP) bt Eashwar SP 6-2, 6-3; Sehaj Singh Pawar bt Gowtham Reddy (AP) 6-1, 6-0; 8-Akshay Prasad bt Raghu Vijay Sumukh 6-0, 6-1; 6-Vaibhav Krishna Sriram bt Anav Shrish 6-1, 6-0; 3-Sushanka Sridhar bt Yash Panchaxari 6-4, 6-2; Sadu Revanth (AP) W/o Vishnu Mohan; Charan Vardham bt Leela Bollini 6-0, 6-1; Shivshankar (TS) bt Pranith Gogineni 6-2, 6-1; Aman Rao bt Yashas Gowda 6-0, 6-1; Arihant Kaul bt Rishab Ramanan 6-0, 6-1; 2-Aditya Anirudh (PY) bt Himanshu Shekar 6-2, 6-0.

Girls’ U-18 Singles (Completed matches): Disha Santosh bt Binitha Rakesh 6-3, 6-3; Disha Behera bt Archisha Ghosh 6-4, 6-0; Yash Ajit Desai (MH) bt Janvi Sharma (MH) 6-1, 6-1; Dharani Dhanyata Sr

