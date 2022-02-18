Selection Trials for Deaflympics From February 22

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has given permission to conduct open selection trials in 10 disciplines for the upcoming 24th Summer Deaflympics to be held in Brazil from May 1.

The trials for tennis and table tennis will be conducted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 24, while Dhar in Madhya Pradesh will host the karate trials on February 22, the All India Sports Council of the Deaf said in a statement.

There will also be trials for athletics, badminton, golf, judo, swimming, taekwondo, and wrestling and the selected athletes will represent India at the Summer Paralympics.

“Eligible athletes taking part in the open selection trial must be physically and mentally fit to compete," it added.

