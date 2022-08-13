'Self Confidence And Courage is Your Identity': PM Narendra Modi to India's CWG 2022 Contingent

Terming their performances ‘historic’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the self-confidence and courage of the Indian contingent that brought home 61 medals from the recently concluded CWG 2022 in Birmingham. PM Modi had invited the contingent at his residence on Saturday where he interacted with them.

“You have made the nation proud. It was a historic performance at CWG 2022 by India," PM Modi said while addressing the athletes.

While praising their performances, PM Modi said the improvement will continue. “The nation was watching your performances every moments despite of time zone difference. Self-confidence and courage is your identity. We will continue to put efforts to improve and enhance ahead," he said.

He singled out the female athletes for their rich haul of medals. “The country is overwhelmed by the historic performance of its daughters at the Games. Your success is inspirational and encourages others to perform in other sectors too," he said.

Aside from the events in which India has historically performed well, CWG 2022 also saw India winning medals in Lawn Bowls. The women team won a gold while men’s returned with a silver.

“We are not only performing beautifully in sports that we have aced historically, but we are also witnessing stellar performances in sports where India wasn’t known before," PM Modi said.

He also touched upon the recently concluded Chess Olympiad - an event India hosted for the first time.

“We organised chess Olympiad successfully and we performed very well. Before CWG, start I promised you all that we will meet and celebrate Vijayotsav (together). I was very much confident that you will bring medal for country," he said.

India finished the event with a total of 61 medals - including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. The wrestling contingent brought the most medals - 12 followed by weightlifters who fetched 10 medals.

