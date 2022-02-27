Senior National Chess Championship: Five Players in Joint Lead

Five players, including Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh, are in the lead after the fifth round of the 58th Senior National Chess Championship here on Sunday.

Apart from Erigaisi and Gukesh, Abhijeet Gupta, M R Lalith Babu and Kaustav Chatterjee have 4.5 points after five rounds and they are followed in second place by a bunch of players, including top-seed B Adhiban, on four points.

In the fifth round matches, Erigaisi and Gukesh settled for a draw while Lalith Babu beat Aryan Chopra and Abhijeet Gupta defeated Aditya Mittal.

Chatterjee, who had held Adhiban to a draw in the third round, put it across Karthikeyan Murali to join the four others at the top.

Important results: 5th round: D Gukesh drew with Arjun Erigaisi, M R Lalith Babu beat Aryan Chopra, Adhiban drew Harsha Bharathakoti, Abhijeet Gupta beat Aditya Mittal, Mitraba Guha drew with Aronyak Ghosh, Kaustav Chatterjee beat Karthikeyan Murali, Aravindh Chithambaram beat S Harshad, M Siddhanth drew with Abhimanyu Puranik.

