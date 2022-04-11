Seniors Sexually Abuse Junior Athlete in State Athletics Meet

In a shocking incident, a minor athlete was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse and harassment during the Odisha State Athletics meet in Bhubaneswar.

The minor, who hails from Rourkela, was sexually abused by four senior players. The victim alleged that he was being tortured by senior players due to poor performance. They also sexually abused him and made a video call to friends.

“The senior players called me to their room. When I entered their room, they misbehaved and stripped me. Later, they sexually abused me and made a video call to some friends. They humiliated me by calling my friends to the room as well," said the unfortunate victim.

The victim’s mother said “Senior players misbehaved, tortured and sexually abused my son. We have filed an FIR at the local Police station. we demand strict action against the accused."

Infocity police have arrested 3 accused in this connection. It has been revealed that all 3 players are from Rourkela and participated in the state athletic meet.

The police have intensified the investigation.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said that" The family members of the victim met me and discussed the incident. A case has been registered in the concerned police station & ACP is monitoring the case. The investigation is going on. We will take action as per the report"

“Besides the three that have been accused, the involvement of others is being investigated,"

“The police are investigating the case and checking the criminal records of the accused," said the DCP.

