'Sensational Sen': Nation Lauds Lakshya Sen After CWG 2022 Gold in Birmingham

Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen added another accolade to his growing list of accomplishments as he bagged the gold medal in the men’s singles badminton event at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

The Indian nation congratulated the boy wonder on his latest triumph in the friendly games as multiple notable personalities expressed their adoration for the 20-year-old from Almora.

Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi lead the wishes as he tweeted “Elated by the accomplishment of @lakshya_sen. Congratulations on winning the Gold medal in Badminton. He’s played excellently through the CWG and showed outstanding resilience during the Finals. He is India’s pride. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

President of the country, Smt. Droupadi Murmu expressed her joy after the 20-year-olds’ achievement in England as she posted a message on her Twitter account that read “The young and energetic Lakshya Sen makes India proud! Congratulations on winning the badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. The way you bounced back with a commanding display symbolises a bold new India that is determined to win. You make our tricolour go up again at Birmingham."

Minister of home affairs, Amit Shah posted a tweet on his social media account “What a scintillating comeback by @lakshya_sen. Your energy and commitment have brought glory to the nation. Heartiest congratulations for a well-deserved Gold. My best wishes for your bright future."

Indian sports minister Anurag Thakur shared his thoughts on the youngster’s victory with a tweet that read “SEN - SATIONAL !!! GOLD Lakshya Sen you are a fighter embodying and displaying the spirit of young India! You came back and clinched this victory like a determined champ! Our heartbeats were racing! You’re such a delight to watch! Well done & congratulations!"

Former Indian national hockey captain Viren Rasquina shared his excitement on Sen’s win, as his post read “What a SENsational Gold medal for @lakshya_sen in his very first CWG and first major international multi sport event. He had a shoulder injury 1 month before the CWG & worked so hard to come back. So happy and proud of this young boy."

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted “We knew @lakshya_sen was a star but wow, he is shining bright today."

Women’s shuttle ace PV Sindhu had won the gold medal in the women’s singles badminton event ahead of Sen’s final game on Monday. Elsewhere, table tennis icon Sharath Kamal picked up the gold medal in the men’s singles table tennis event in Birmingham while Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took the bronze in the same event.

